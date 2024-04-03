John Boniface, Chief Scientific Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA, Financial), has sold 22,163 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $9.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $201,683.30.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a company focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. The company's tests are designed to predict the risk of preterm birth, preeclampsia, and other pregnancy complications, enabling more informed clinical decisions.

Over the past year, the insider, John Boniface, has sold a total of 55,930 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale on March 25 represents a significant portion of these transactions.

The insider transaction history for Sera Prognostics Inc shows a pattern of insider selling activity. In the past year, there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sera Prognostics Inc were trading at $9.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $308.044 million.

For more information and updates on insider trading activity at Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA, Financial), investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow the company's filings and disclosures with the SEC.

