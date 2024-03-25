Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap Brand, has sold 93,809 shares of Gap Inc (GPS, Financial) on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $28.14 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,639,949.26.

Gap Inc is a global apparel retail company that offers clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The company operates in specialty and outlet stores, online, and through franchise agreements.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 261,743 shares of Gap Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Gap Inc's shares were trading at $28.14 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.354 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.69, which is above both the industry median of 18.51 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Gap Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $28.14 and a GF Value of $12.73, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.21.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. Continuous insider selling may prompt stakeholders to consider the potential reasons behind such transactions, although it should not be the sole factor in making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.