Dec 14, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
The Sareum Holdings plc Annual General Meeting 2023. (Operator Instructions) (technical difficulty) Chairman, (technical difficulty) Dr (technical difficulty) the floor is yours.
Stephen Parker Sareum Holdings plc-Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Sareum Holdings plc. I'm Stephen Parker, Chairman of the Board. A quorum being two members is present and therefore, we may proceed with the business of the meeting.
It's common with recent annual general meetings. We've also opened a link through the Investor Meet company side. In addition to the conventional meeting, I particularly grateful to those of you who have chosen to attend in person. We'll deal with the formal business of the meeting first and then take questions from the floor in the usual manner than Annual General Meetings.
Following these questions who tried to cover some or all of the questions posed by the IMC site in the time remaining for the meeting. As is our usual custom
Sareum Holdings PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Dec 14, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...