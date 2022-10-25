Full Year 2022 Softcat PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Graeme A. Watt - Softcat plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Nadia, and good morning to you all, and thank you for joining Graham Charlton and I as we review and run through our results for the year ending July 31, 2022, as released earlier this morning.



I wanted to start by thanking the whole team at Softcat for delivering another strong performance. The team continued to exceed my expectations of what we're able to achieve together. You guys are simply fantastic. I'd like to thank my leadership team for all their hard work and the results and I'd like to thank the Board too for their support and counsel.



We've again delivered strong profitable growth, taking market share, growing the gap between ourselves and our nearest