Jun 03, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Richard Henry Repetto - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Welcome back to the Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Financial Technology Conference. We have the panelists. One of the highlights of our conference every year is the equity market structure panel. It seems like every year, there's something very interesting to debate. This year, we're pleased to welcome Chris Isaacson of the Cboe; Joe Mecane of Citadel; Brett Redfearn of the SEC; and Enrico Cacciatore from Voya. So we're trying to get a representative from a market maker, regulator, the exchange as well as the buy side.



So fascinating year with changes, not only a pandemic, but regulatory changes in the mix as well. So I guess, the first question, just due to time constraints I want to jump in on the pandemic period, which we're still -- for equity markets, we're still seeing the elevated volumes and volatility. So I guess, if we could first just get your views, and we'll let anybody speak first, but your views on the pandemic period, how the markets perform. It looks from my standpoint, an