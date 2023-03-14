Mar 14, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Tom Hovanessian - SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust plc - Senior Investment Manager



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Capital Markets Day for the SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust. My name is Tom Hovanessian. I'm a Director at SDCL, the investment manager for SEEIT.



I'd like to start by saying thank you to everyone for attending today, both in person and virtually. We're absolutely delighted with the turnout and for all your continued support for SEEIT. We look forward to joining those of you here in person today for some refreshments at the conclusion of the event.



We've got an exciting agenda for you over the next few hours, which we mostly made up of a series of four panels featuring members of our project management company teams alongside SDCL asset management and senior leadership. We've also produced some footage for each of the assets you'll be hearing about today that will give you a chance to see them in action.



But before we jump into all that, we'd like to set the scene by showing you a video of an exclusive interview, our CEO, Jonathan Maxwell,