Jun 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 28, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jonathan Maxwell

Sustainable Development Capital LLP - Chief Executive Officer, Founder

* Eugene Kinghorn

Sustainable Development Capital, LLP - Group CFO

* Purvi Sapre

Sustainable Development Capital, LLP - Fund Manager

* Tom Hovanessian

Sustainable Development Capital, LLP - Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Nigel Hawkins

Hardman & Co. - Analyst

* Andrew Keen

Edison Investment Research - Analyst



=====================

Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP - Chief Executive Officer, Founder



Thank you for joining us for this year's annual results presentation for SEEIT. My name is Jonathan Maxwell. I'm the CEO of Sustainable Development Capital. I'm joined today by Purvi Sapre, Fund Manager; Eugene Kinghorn, CFO; and Tom Hovanessian for finance.



I'd like to start