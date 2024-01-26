Jan 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP - Chief Executive Officer, Founder



Welcome to the first-ever monthly series of presentations to discuss SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, or SEEIT. What the investment company does. What it does different. And the investment opportunity associated with it.



I'm very pleased to be presenting today. Jonathan Maxwell, CEO and Founder of Sustainable Development Capital. Also, Purvi Sapre and Toby Richardson on the fund management team. SDCL has been the investment manager of SEEIT since its inception. SDCL manages over $2 billion of investments. We've been making investments in the energy efficiency sector as our specialization. We've been in business since 2007 and over the last decade or so, we've made over 50 investments.



We've exited nearly half of them through our portfolio or project sales or refinancings. We've got very high degree of experiences developing, investing, and owning operating and even exiting and refinancing projects. SEEIT itself was the first listed investment company to focus on energy efficiency on the London