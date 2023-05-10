May 10, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

David Fussell - Sequoia Investment Management Company - Executive Director



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Capital Markets Day for the Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund, known in short as SEQI. My name is David Fussell, and I'm an Executive Director at the Sequoia Investment Management firm.



I'd like to start by saying thank you all for attending today, both in person and virtually. We have an interesting agenda to cover over the next couple of hours, including three panel sessions and two separate discussions with the heads of portfolio companies, CloudHQ and Infinis. We'll open up to the floor and online audience for questions. And please note that biographies as well as slides presented today can be found in the presentation pack provided.



As you'll be aware, SEQI focuses on economic infrastructure debt investments and is the largest credit fund listed on the London Stock Exchange. SEQI's portfolio was valued at GBP1.8 billion as at the end of March with 68 debt investments diversified across 12 countries and 26 subsectors.



To begin