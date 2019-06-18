Jun 18, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Jeff O'Dwyer - Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc - Investment Manager of Continental Europe - Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited



Hi. Good morning. Welcome to the Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Half Year Results for 2019. My name is Jeff O'Dwyer. I'm the lead manager of the company. I am joined by Andrew MacDonald, who is our Head of Real Estate Finance. The intention is I will take you through a general overview of investments and asset management, and Andrew will present the financial results. If you have any questions, just log those on the webcast and we'll answer those at the end.



Over the half year, we've achieved success in strengthening the portfolio not only in terms of allocation and diversification, but also in positioning the portfolio to benefit from value-enhancing asset management. We've had success in delivering what we targeted to achieve 12 months ago by increasing our allocation to the higher-growth logistics sector with the conclusion of the Rennes logistics investment, taking the portfolio to 13 investments