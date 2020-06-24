Jun 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
James Lowe - Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc - Business Development Manager
Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much indeed for dialing in today for this Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust interim results presentation. My name is James Lowe, and I look after business development for the Schroder Investment Trust business. I'm pleased to be joined on the call this morning by Jeff O'Dwyer, Fund Manager at SEREIT; and Andrew MacDonald, Head of Real Estate Finance at Schroders.
Now just before we get into the main presentation, I'd like to remind all of the listeners that you can submit questions throughout the presentation, and we'll try and answer as many of them as we can following the conclusion of the formal presentation. I'd also like to point out there's an attachment tab on the screen where you can download the (technical difficulty) and also a copy of the presentation.
And with that, I'd like to hand over to Jeff to take us through the results. Jeff?
Jeff O'Dwyer - Schroder
Half Year 2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...