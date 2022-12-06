Dec 06, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Dec 06, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* James Lowe

Schroders plc - Investment Trust Business Development Manager

* Jeff O'Dwyer

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc - Investment Manager of Continental Europe - Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited

* Richard Murphy



James Lowe - Schroders plc - Investment Trust Business Development Manager



Okay. Great. I think we've got most people who have joined on the line now, so we will kick off. So just to reiterate, good morning, ladies and gentleman, and thank you very much for joining us this morning for the Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Full Year Results Presentation for the Year Ended 30th of September, 2022.



My name is James Lowe. I look after sales, the Schroder Investment Trust business. I'm very pleased to be joined on the call this morning by 2 members of the team, we have Jeff O'Dwyer, Fund Manager of SEREIT, and we also have Rick Murphy