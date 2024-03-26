Q4 2023 Grupo de Moda SOMA SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call for the fourth quarter of Grupo SOMA. This presentation and the earnings release are already available on our website in the Investor Relations department.



This event is being recorded and will also be available on our website. We'll begin with the initial remarks from our CEO about to tell you about 2023 and then Gabriel, our CFO will present the operational and financial results in the fourth quarter of '23. We'd ask you to please if you have questions, send them through the platform. Now pass the floor onto Roberto, so we can begin the presentation, please. Thank you.



Roberto Luiz Jatahy Goncalves - Grupo de Moda Soma S.A. - CEO



Good morning, everyone. We reached an all-time high revenue of BRL1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023, delivering growth of 9% compared to same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA reached [BRL338 million], and the net adjusted income was BRL103 million, representing growth of 14% in the first quarter of last year.



So when we talk about 2023, we had a