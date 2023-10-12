Oct 12, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
James Lowe - Schroders plc - Investment Trust Business Development Manager
Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much indeed for joining us this morning for the Schroder Japan Trust plc Annual Results Webinar. My name is James Lowe. I look after sales for the Schroder Investment Trust business. And very pleased to be joined live from Tokyo, actually, the Fund Manager of the Schroder Japan Trust, Masaki Taketsume. So welcome to Masaki and welcome to you all this morning. Thank you for watching.
A couple of bits of housekeeping from me before we get into the presentation. (Operator Instructions) You also have a couple of documents, you can download this morning. There should be a copy of the Annual Report, and you can also download a copy of the Presentation, if you like to follow along with us this morning. We're trying a slightly different format today. As you can see, we're in the studio, which is a nice sort of change to the old Zoom webinars we used to do. So hopefully, that goes down well and pleased to give us feedback at the end.
But we're going to have
Full Year 2023 Schroder Japan Trust PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 12, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...