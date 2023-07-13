Full Year 2023 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Merck Mercuriadis - Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited - Founder & CEO



Good morning and thank you for joining us. Hopefully, a few of you were able to get on a little bit early and be reminded of some of our great songs. And I hope you're all having a great summer. I'm Merck Mercuriadis, the Founder of Hipgnosis Songs Fund and the CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management, its investment adviser.



It's five years since Hipgnosis Songs Fund was launched on the London Stock Exchange, almost to the day. Our objective at launch was to create a company which provided investors with exposure to songs and associated intellectual property rights, thereby establishing songs as an asset class.



We believe then, and have demonstrated since, that music royalties provide long-term stable income streams. Equally importantly, when the company was launched, we believe that those long-term income streams were at an inflection point and would increase significantly as a result of the strong growth expected in paid for music streaming and that we would add value by replacing the traditional music publishing model with