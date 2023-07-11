Jul 11, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
Julie Lavington - Sosandar plc - Joint-CEO
Hello, everyone, and thank you very much for joining us today. We are delighted to be presenting a great set of results and also to talk to you about the exciting year ahead.
So just to run through the agenda, first of all, for the presentation, we're going to start off with the full-year results to the end of March 2023. I'll give a top-line overview, and Steve will go through the key details of the financials. And then in the second half of the presentation, Ali and I are going to talk through our growth strategy for this year and beyond.
So first of all, we'd just like to take a moment to look back on the Sosandar growth journey. This graph shows annual revenue over the last six years. We've had consistent growth every single year, going from GBP1 million of turnover in 2018 to GBP42.5 million turnover last year, all set against the most extraordinary backdrop of multiple external challenges, from Brexit to the pandemic to war in Ukraine, spiraling inflation, and of course, the cost-of-living crisis.
And as well as sustained growth
