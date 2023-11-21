Nov 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation for Analysts and Investors

Nov 21, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* James Lowe

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - IR

* Nick Montgomery

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Head of UK Real Estate Investment

* Bradley Biggins

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited - Portfolio Manager



James Lowe Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited-IR



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much indeed for joining us this morning for the Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust's results webinar. My name is James Lowe, I look after the sales for the Schroder Investment Trust business. I'm very pleased to be joined this morning by the two portfolio managers of SREIT, that is Nick Montgomery, and Bradley Biggins, welcome to both of you.



And then just before we get into the results, a couple of bits of background from myself, if you would like to ask a question at any time, please