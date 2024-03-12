Mar 12, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Nicholas Lord - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Head of ASEAN Banks Research and Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for attending this session. Very happy today to be joined by Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered. Thank you very much.



William Thomas Winters - Standard Chartered PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director



Nice to be here. Thank you.



Nicholas Lord - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Head of ASEAN Banks Research and Executive Director



Thank you for joining us. We're going to start off with a quick polling question as is traditional. So the question is, what is the biggest risk to Standard Chartered achieving its 2026 12% ROTE target?



Is it, one, the impact of lower rates on NIM? Is it, two, delivery of wealth and financial markets revenues, especially on the noninterest income side? Is it, three, an overshoot on expenses? Or is it, four, the lower loan volumes?



