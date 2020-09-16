Sep 16, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Sep 16, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nick Hewson

Supermarket Income REIT plc - Non-Executive Chairman

* Steve Windsor

Atrato Capital Limited - Principal

* Ben Green

Atrato Capital Limited - Principal

* Nat Markham

Atrato Capital Limited - CFO

* Steven Noble

Atrato Capital Limited - Chief Investment Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* James Carswell

Peel Hunt LLP - Analyst



=====================

Nick Hewson - Supermarket Income REIT plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome from me, Nick Hewson, Non-Executive Chairman of Supermarket Income REIT. I am delighted to welcome you to the company's first set of annual results. Thank you for joining us virtually.



I'm really sorry that this year we are unable to share these results with you in person. The world has been an extraordinary place over the last six months, I don't