Sep 16, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Sep 16, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nick Hewson
Supermarket Income REIT plc - Non-Executive Chairman
* Steve Windsor
Atrato Capital Limited - Principal
* Ben Green
Atrato Capital Limited - Principal
* Nat Markham
Atrato Capital Limited - CFO
* Steven Noble
Atrato Capital Limited - Chief Investment Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* James Carswell
Peel Hunt LLP - Analyst
=====================
Nick Hewson - Supermarket Income REIT plc - Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, and welcome from me, Nick Hewson, Non-Executive Chairman of Supermarket Income REIT. I am delighted to welcome you to the company's first set of annual results. Thank you for joining us virtually.
I'm really sorry that this year we are unable to share these results with you in person. The world has been an extraordinary place over the last six months, I don't
Full Year 2020 Supermarket Income REIT PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 16, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...