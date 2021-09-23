Sep 23, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Nick Hewson

Supermarket Income REIT Plc - Chairman

* Ben Green

Atrato Capital Limited - Principal

* Nat Markham

Artato Capital Limited - CFO

* Steven Noble

Atrato Capita Limited - Chief Investment Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Alistair Thomson

Tesco Newmarket - Store Manager

* John Cahill

Stifel Europe - Analyst

* James Carswell

Peel Hunt - Analyst

* Julian Livingston-Booth

RBC Capital Markets - Analyst

* Tom Horne

Berenberg - Analyst



Nick Hewson - Supermarket Income REIT Plc - Chairman



Good morning. My name is Nick Hewson, Chairman of Supermarket Income REIT, and welcome to our results presentation covering the year to June 30, 2021. It's particularly nice to be able to be hosting one of these in person again, first