Half Year 2019 Savills PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Ridley - Savills plc - Group CEO, Member of the Executive Board & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the presentation of Savills' preliminary results for the 6 months ending 30th of June 2019. Thank you all for coming today. So much more exciting than going on your summer holidays. In the last 5 months since I updated you, you'll be aware of a number of macro and economic challenges. I will, therefore, provide you with the highlights from our results. And before we go into more detail, I'll take you through the current dynamics of the main markets in which we operate.



Simon will then take you through the financial review, and I will finish with our management focus going forward as well as our outlook, the crystal ball is becoming ever more used.



Okay. Highlights. In the face of the challenging market conditions that we experienced in some markets, I'm pleased to announce a resilient first half performance reflecting both the geographic diversity and also our breadth of operations.



