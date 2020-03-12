Full Year 2019 Savills PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Mark Ridley - Savills plc - Group CEO, Member of the Executive Board & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the preliminary results from Savills for 12 months ending December 31, 2019. Can I thank all of you for making it in person? I know we've got a lot of people actually joining us through dial-in, but it's very good to see you all here today.



As I look back over the last 15 months, the markets have been dominated by disruption, which continues; political, economic, technical or natural as we now know. It creates uncertainty in many things of what we do and how we do it. And I, for one, love challenges. So we relish this opportunity to continue to evolve our services and also making sure we continue with the diversity policy we have in our business.



The format of this presentation will be similar to last year, while I will highlight the market conditions, which change obviously as well as the key business development that we've undertaken in our activities around the world. Simon will then take you through the financial review, and I will finish with our