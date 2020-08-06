Half Year 2020 Savills PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Mark Ridley - Savills plc - Group CEO, Member of the Executive Board & Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this morning's virtual presentation of Savills preliminary results for the 6 months ending 30th of June 2020. Thank you all for joining us, wherever you may be. It will be great to look forward to a time when we can meet in person to present the next set of results.
When I last updated you on 12th of March, I commented in the summary, and I quote, "It is difficult to predict the precise impact of COVID-19 on our business with any accuracy." How those words now resonate across all the markets in which we operate. It has been a tumultuous 6 months. Within days of me saying that, we experienced lockdowns across Europe, the U.K. and North America. And by the end of the month, over 70% of our entire global workforce was working remotely.
I do want to take this opportunity to thank at the outset the amazing efforts of our IT and facilities management teams to allow this switch to happen, that happened seamlessly without any major business interruption, an
