Half Year 2022 Syncona Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Syncona's Interim Results 2021-'22.



Martin Patrick Murphy - Syncona Limited - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Syncona's interim results. This has been a busy period for us, and we are pleased with the progress across the portfolio, and in particular, the increasing maturation of that portfolio. We've made strong clinical progress. And particularly, we now have 5 companies at the clinical stage, and we've had 7 clinical readouts this year from Autolus, Gyroscope, Freeline and Achilles. Quell and SwanBio continue to make strong progress, and we would expect Quell to be in the clinic early next year, having recently received the approval of their CTA.



On the new investment side, we've made an exciting new investment in a company called Clade Therapeutics, and we'll look forward to talking to you through that later in