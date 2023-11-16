Half Year 2024 Syncona Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Christopher J. Hollowood - Syncona Investment Management Limited - CEO



My name is Chris Hollowood, CEO of Syncona, and I welcome you to our Interim Presentation. Over the last 6 months, we've been focused on executing on strategy against the backdrop of a very challenging market. We reported a small decline in NAV principally because of the write off of the Gyroscope milestone after Novartis' decision to discontinue GT005. We talked about at the full year a rigorous capital allocation policy, which we think is essential to navigate this market. The macroeconomic environment continues to be very challenging for biotech companies both in terms of the cost of the capital, but also the access to that capital. That brings financing risk clearly, but also brings opportunity and we're looking at both. Proactive management of the portfolio is key. We are active managers so our skill set really comes to the fore.



We know clinical data is value even in this market and that is where we're focused and that can be seen because 80% of the capital we've deployed in the first 6 months of this financial year has