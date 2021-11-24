Nov 24, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Alex Cheatle - Ten Lifestyle Group PLC - CEO and co-Founder



Thank you, everybody, for coming to the analyst presentation today. And welcome to this year's annual results from Ten. We've got a lot of good results, a very positive outlook to share so we'll press on. As a reminder, I think everybody [does] think this video will know that we're all about becoming the world's most trusted service.



And as an investment, we're all about being as the world's best place, the world's best service to organize dining, travel and entertainment and premium shopping. And that's a huge total addressable market runs into the trillions. Now within that today, we're the market leader in lifestyle concierge. So we organize things for our members around the world. And those members come to us because our corporates pay for them to be members of our service.



We've got improving profitability on a percentage margin basis in the business, even despite the pandemic. And we've got a growth engine that delivers better service as we get bigger. That better service allows us to win more business that allows us to