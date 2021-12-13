Dec 13, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Alison Allfrey -



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining this call, where Taylor Maritime Investments Management will present details regarding its acquisition announced this morning of a 22.6% stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings from Durban, and sale of 2 vessels. Edward Buttery, CEO will be presenting and will be available along with Camilla Pierrepont, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, to answer any questions you may have.



Can I please ask you to remain on mute throughout the presentation and Q&A session. For information, the call is being recorded. Edward, please could you ahead.



Edward Buttery - Taylor Maritime Investments Limited - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Ali. Thanks, everyone. Good morning. I'm delighted to announce that TMI has entered into an agreement to acquire 22.6% in the leading shipping company, Grindrod Shipping listed on the NASDAQ and in Johannesburg. TMI knows Grindrod's fleet and management well, and we believe this investment is complementary alongside our fleet and, obviously, our experience