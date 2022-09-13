Sep 13, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Gareth Samples - Property Franchise Group plc - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody. I'm delighted to be talking to you today where we unveil our record results for the period, fifth consecutive period that we've been able to deliver record results, which I'm delighted about. We are a property franchise, one of the largest UK property franchise.



We operate out of nine brands, three of those national brands. That's Martin & Co., predominantly a lettings brand; Hunters, predominantly a sales brand; EweMove, which is a hybrid estate agency brand. We then have six very successful regional brands, CJ Hole, Parkers, Country Properties, Ellis & Co, are those. And that gives us significant scale within the UK property market.



We operate 592 businesses. Ultimately, their franchise businesses, including the EweMove territories. The EweMove territories has grown in the period to 178 and now contracted, and we'll touch on that a little bit later, in terms of giving you some more detail about the growth.



We now manage as a group 74,000 properties on behalf of landlords across the UK,