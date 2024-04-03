Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB, Financial), a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Jude Schramm, the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Fifth Third Bancorp, sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 25, 2024. Jude Schramm’s transaction involved the sale of 5,000 shares at a market price of $36.38 per share. This transaction has been officially filed with the SEC, and the details can be found in the SEC Filing. Fifth Third Bancorp operates through four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. It offers a range of financial products and services to the retail, commercial, financial, governmental, educational, and medical sectors. Over the past year, Jude Schramm has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale contributes to the insider transaction history for Fifth Third Bancorp, which shows a total of 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year. The market capitalization of Fifth Third Bancorp stands at $24.628 billion, with the stock trading at $36.38 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 11.15, which is higher than the industry median of 9.37 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. With the current stock price and a GuruFocus Value of $39.66, Fifth Third Bancorp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financial performance when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.