Half Year 2021 Trifast PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark R. Belton - Trifast plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I hope everyone is coping well in these very strange times, and thank you all for joining us for our half year update.



Before we get into the main presentation, I'd like to draw your attention to our purpose statement on the front cover. Given the unpredictability and the volatility in the macro environment at the moment, I think this statement has never been more apt. Our customers trust us not to let them down even when countries go into lockdowns, which has, on occasions, in particular, in Q1, made our supply chain a little bit more exciting, shall we say. And obviously, we have seen with COVID, there has been an acceleration within industries to become more environmentally friendly and digitally connected, and customers now need us more than ever to support them with these technological changes.



Thank you. I thought that was an important couple of points to emphasize before I move on to the highlights on Page 3.



If we can now move on to Slide 3. Given these extremely challenging conditions,