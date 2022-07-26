Full Year 2022 Trifast PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT

Good morning, and thank you, Jake, and good morning, everybody on the call today for joining our financial year '22 presentation.



Before I begin, I really do like the strap line, which is shown here, innovation today for a better tomorrow. This really encapsulates the disruptive technologies that we find ourselves in, in our markets today, which in turn, creates the opportunities to capture market share. For those that don't know us, I'll give a very quick overview of Trifast. We were formed in 1973 and listed in 1994 on the London Stock Exchange. We are an international specialist in