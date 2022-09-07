Trifast PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Trifast plc Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting today. However, the company will review your questions submitted online and provide responses where it's appropriate to do so.



I'd now like to hand over to the Company Secretary, Christopher Morgan. Good afternoon, sir.



Christopher Morgan -



Thank you very much, Mark, and good afternoon. everyone. Thank you very much for coming along to our 2022 Annual General Meeting. Let me briefly introduce myself. I'm Christopher Morgan. I'm the Company Secretary, and I joined in April of this year.



So before we go into the formal business of the AGM, if I can just remind everyone on housekeeping. I think some of you have already picked up on it already. The mobile phones please to silent, if you may. No planned fire drills within the building. So if there is an alarm sounds, it's a fire alarm. Please make your way through the door and -- behind you and turn