Nov 24, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Trifast plc Half Year Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all of the questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll. And if you could give that your kind attention, I'm sure the company would be most grateful.
I'd now like to hand you over to CEO, Mark Belton. Good morning, sir.
Mark R. Belton - Trifast plc - CEO, Chair of Operational Executive Board & Executive Director
Thanks, Jake, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Trifast's half year presentation.
And before I begin, I would like to introduce 2 of my colleagues, who will be joining us on the presentation today. The first is Andy Cooksey. Andy joined us in September this year as an interim CFO. Andy hit the ground running, and along with the finance team, has enabled us to present
Half Year 2023 Trifast PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 24, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...