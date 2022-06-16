Trustpilot Group PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 16, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Peter Holten Muhlmann - Trustpilot Group plc - Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. I'm Peter, I'm the Founder and the CEO of Trustpilot. Today is our first Capital Markets Day. I'm very, very thankful that you're all here. This is a fantastic opportunity for us as a team to really get into a much more richer detail than we're able to during the normal course of the year. So I have my entire team with me. I'm incredibly happy with them. I hope when the day is over, you really get to see why. So before we get into the formal agenda, I just want to kick us off with some of the things that I'm just personally really excited about with Trustpilot.



I think as some of you have noticed, we live in a world with a high degree of economic uncertainty. So for us as people, for consumers, when was there ever a bigger need to know that when we spend our money, that we get what the companies are promising us. I think in the last decade, we lived in a world where it was very hard to know what we could trust online. So in that uncertainty, when was there ever a better time to bring trust to the