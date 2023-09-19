Half Year 2023 Trustpilot Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Trustpilot Half Year 2023 Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I would remind everyone that this call is being recorded. I will now hand over to Peter Holten MÃ¼hlmann, Founder of Trustpilot Group plc. Please go ahead.



Peter Holten Muhlmann - Trustpilot Group plc - Founder & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to everyone joining on this webcast and conference call where we shall be discussing Trustpilot's H1 2023 results. I'm Peter MÃ¼hlmann, the Founder, and joining me on the call today is our CFO, Hanno Damm, and I'm delighted to introduce our new Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Blair. Given that Adrian has literally just taken up the position a few days ago, we'll follow the same format as usual for today's call.



I shall take you through the strategic and operational highlights. Hanno will provide the details on the first half financial performance. But before we move on, I'd like to give Adrian the chance to introduce himself.



Adrian Peter Blair - Trustpilot Group plc - CEO



