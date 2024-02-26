Feb 26, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentations(Pre-recorded)

Feb 26, 2024 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Elizabeth Dixon

Tristel PLC - CFO

* Paul McManus

Walbrook PR Limited - IR



Elizabeth Dixon - Tristel PLC - CFO



Good morning, everybody, and good to see you and welcome to Tristel PLC's interim results for the six months to December 31, '23. So those of you who are not familiar with the business, our company is an infection prevention company. We focus upon the hospital and we have a unique proposition, a unique chemistry, chlorine dioxide that has a specific formulation that's proprietary to us, which is woven into all of our products to produce two outcomes within two areas of the hospital under two separate brands.