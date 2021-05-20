Tyman PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Nicky Hartery - Tyman plc - Non-Executive Chair



Welcome, everyone. And thank you all for joining us today for Tyman's Capital Markets event. Now I'm Nicky Hartery and I became Chair of the Board of Tyman plc in December 2020, having joined the Board in October. I previously spent 15 years with CRH plc, a FTSE 100 building materials company, where in the latter eight years I was Chairman of CRH.



My executive career was spent at General Electric, Verbatim/Eastman Kodak, and during that time I spent two years in Geneva, Switzerland with a portfolio for Europe, Middle East and Africa, and 10 years in Charlotte, North Carolina as President and CEO of Verbatim Corporation.



Currently I'm Chair of Musgrave Group, a food and beverage company on the island of Ireland, also a Chair of Horse Racing Ireland and a nonexecutive member of the Board of Finning International, chairing the governance and risk committee.



Now, despite the challenging circumstances preventing an in-person induction to our business, I've been able to receive comprehensive business and strategy overviews from each of