Half Year 2021 Tyman PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Jo C. Hallas - Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. I hope you are all well. Thank you for joining Jason and me today for Tyman's interim results webcast. We'll start by taking you through the slides. After which there will be some time for Q&A. Just as a reminder, for those of you who have joined in through the webcast, for questions, you will need to dial in through the audio conference.



So turning to Slide 3 and our highlights for the first half of 2021. Like-for-like revenue growth for the period was 10% ahead of 2019 due to both very strong market demand and gains in market share. This demand is driven by favorable long-term structural drivers as well as new and accelerated trends arising from COVID. After many years of underbuilt, housing starts in the U.S. and the U.K. are at their highest level since the recession in 2008, '09, supported by increased