Full Year 2021 Tyman PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Jo C. Hallas - Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone. I hope you're all well. Thank you for joining Jason and me today for Tyman's Full Year 2021 Results Webcast. As usual, we'll start by taking you through the slides, after which there will be some time for Q&A. 2021 was another year of unparalleled operational intensity, so I'd just like to start by thanking our people as they continue to navigate the ongoing challenges tirelessly.



We turn to the highlights on Slide 3. In the year, we delivered double-digit growth of both sales and adjusted operating profit against both 2020 and 2019. Like-for-like revenue was up 17% against 2020 and 11% against 2019, reflecting both share gains and strong underlying market demand. The demand has continued to be driven by favorable long-term structural drivers as well as trends that arose from COVID-19.



After many years of underbuild, housing starts in the U.S. are at their highest level since the recession in 2008/2009, supported by increased mortgage lending and low interest rates. As a result of the pandemic, consumers are