Full Year 2022 Tyman PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Jo C. Hallas - Tyman plc - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone. I hope you are all well. Thank you for joining Jason and me today for Tyman's Full Year 2022 Results Webcast. As usual, we'll start by taking you through a short presentation, after which there will be some time for Q&A.



If we turn to the highlights on Slide 3. Overall, trading in the year was solid against a strong comparator and an increasingly challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Indeed, adjusted operating profit of GBP 94.6 million was at the upper end of full year expectations. Like-for-like revenue was up 5%, driven by the further pricing actions we implemented to mitigate ongoing input cost inflation as well as reflecting further share gains.



These factors helped offset the impact of lower market volumes in the year, including the impact of the exit from Russia. Like-for-like adjusted operating -- like-for-like adjusted profit declined 3%, which also reflects the impact of the exit from Russia. The pass-through of cost inflation had a dilutive effect on like-for-like adjusted operating margin, and Jason