UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd May 2023 Update Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Will Fulton - UK Commercial Property REIT Limited - Lead Manager



Hello, thank you for listening in today. My name is Will Fulton. I'm Manager of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited. We are one of the largest diversified UK real estate REITs with a portfolio of around GBP1.3 billion.



Now, I think at the moment it's a really exciting point in the market for me as a Manager of real estate, but also I feel for shareholders in looking at the market. We've been through, at the end of last year, one of the sharpest decelerations in value that I've experienced that MSCI who measure the UK real estate market have shown with quite sharp falls in commercial property values triggered by rising interest rates. This interest rates and pressure for interest rates expectation of rises came through investors requiring greater returns and that led to a rerating of the market.



So we've had that move in value, but in Q1 this year, our portfolio has mildly grown by around 1%. But that shows me a stabilization of the market. And when I combine that, and I'll come on to speak for a minute about the structure