Presentation

Corporate Participants

Will Fulton

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Lead Manager

Jamie Horton

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Deputy Fund Manager



Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the UK Commercial Property REIT investor presentation. Throughout this quarter, presentation investors will be in listen-only mode (Operator Instructions). And I'd now like to hand over to Lead Manager, Will Fulton. Good morning.



Will Fulton - UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Lead Manager



Mark, thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. My name is Will Fulton, Lead Manager of UK Commercial Property REIT. And quite a mouthful, I'm going to abbreviate that to UKCM, which is our FTSE 250 stock market ticker. I'm joined by Jamie Horton, Deputy Manager. And the two of us are going to take you through 30, 35 minute presentation based upon our results, but are trying to use it to get the