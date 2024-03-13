Union Pacific Corp at JPMorgan Industrials Conference Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Brian Patrick Ossenbeck - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst
All right. Good morning. Thanks for coming back for the second day of the Industrials Conference. Kicking off the transportation track here with Union Pacific. I'm Brian Ossenbeck, who cover the rails and logistics for JPMorgan. Very excited to have Jim Vena, CEO; and Jennifer Hamann, CFO of Union Pacific. We also have Brad Stock here in the room. So I'm going to kick it over to Jim who's going to make some introductory comments, and then we'll go into Q&A. So Jim, Jennifer, thanks a lot for coming.
Vincenzo James Vena - Union Pacific Corporation - CEO & Director
Brian, thanks for hosting. Thank you very much. Okay. I'm close enough, people should be able to hear me. So first of all, why don't we do the cautionary information, which says -- and I'm not going to read all this. I'll be real fast. I'd like to remind everyone that we will be making some forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, so please refer to the UP
Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
