Half Year 2020 Provident Financial PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Malcolm John Le May - Provident Financial plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. And thank you for dialing into our 2020 interim results. I'm Malcolm Le May. And it's been a half-year that no one expected. And I believe that Provident Financial has reacted to circumstances extremely well. We have delivered for our shareholders and customers whilst looking after our colleagues. All things considered, I believe our financial and operational performance has been both resilient and strong. We have continued to make progress in transforming the Group. We have navigated an evolving regulatory environment for the sector and updating our part in helping shape the agenda. And we have delivered on some of the strategic initiatives we set out in our Capital Markets Day last November.



As we said at the Capital Markets Day, our aim is to establish Provident as the leading provider of responsible credit to the underserved, producing attractive and sustainable return for shareholders. This goal has not changed and now is even more important than ever for our customers. Its importance is increasingly