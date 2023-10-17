Oct 17, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Ian Michael Brian McLaughlin - Vanquis Banking Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Ian McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Vanquis Banking Group, and it's great to be with you today. On the call with me, I've got Gareth Cronin, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Miriam McKay, our new Head of Investor Relations.



And as you know, this is my first trading statement since I joined some 11 weeks ago. After our interim results on the 28th of July, I talked to many of our shareholders and analysts for the first time. And from those discussions, we promised to provide you a fuller than usual Q3 trading statement, so here we are with that today.



I hope that what we will share with you today will demonstrate not just that we've listened, but that we are taking action and responding positively. So while it is still early days, my objectives for this call are to give you some more detail on the immediate actions that we're taking, what these do to improve the 2023 financial profile of the group, and to provide some early guidance points for 2024.



And to do that,