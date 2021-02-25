Full Year 2020 Vitec Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Stephen Clive Bird - The Vitec Group plc - Group CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Vitec's full year results presentation for 2020. I'm Stephen Bird, Group Chief Executive; and with me here is Martin Green, Group Finance Director.



Today, I want to start with our performance, explain how the pandemic has opened up new opportunities for us and tell you about the recovery that we're now seeing. Martin will then take you through the financial results, and there will be the opportunity to ask questions at the end.



2020 was a very tough year, and I'm really proud of how our employees responded, and we're coming out of the pandemic in very good shape. We managed the impact of COVID effectively, have protected our people and continue to invest in the long-term capabilities of the business. This is thanks to the outstanding hard work of employees across the group.



So turning to our results. Our full year results came in as expected, and Martin will give you the financial details shortly.



We finished the year well with our largest order book ever.