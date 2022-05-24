Full Year 2022 Warehouse REIT PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Andrew Charles Bird - Warehouse REIT plc - MD



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Results Presentation for Warehouse REIT to the year ending March 2022. My name is Andrew Bird, I'm the Managing Director of Tilstone Partners, the investment advisor of Warehouse REIT, and I'm joined today by Paul Makin, Investment Director, who is going to explain the portfolio valuation and some of the asset management initiatives; and Peter Greenslade, who will take us through the numbers for the year-end. And then I'll take back the agenda, wrap up, and then we'll have some time for questions and answers.



First of all, I'd like to look at the highlights and the fundamentals of the market. We've just divided the presentation out with some slides. All these images are Warehouse REIT assets. It just gives you a wider flavor of our ownership.



So the numbers speak for themselves. It's been a really strong period for the U.K. warehouse sector and those are reflected in our results. So the total accounting return came in at just over 33%, largely driven by the EPRA NTA per share, uplift of just