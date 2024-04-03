Global Stock Sales Hit $143.9 Billion in Strongest Start Since 2021

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

The global equity capital markets have experienced their most robust start in three years, amassing $143.9 billion in stock sales as of 2024, marking the highest first-quarter performance since 2021. This surge is attributed to diminishing economic uncertainties and a bullish stock market. However, the resurgence in initial public offerings (IPOs) has not kept pace, with IPO volumes remaining stagnant compared to the previous year and falling short of the early 2022 levels, with only $22.4 billion raised so far.

Anticipation is building around future stock listings, fueled by predictions of interest rate cuts. Bankers and investors are optimistic, expecting an upswing in IPO activities in the coming months, leveraging the momentum from successful recent deals. According to Edward Sankey, HSBC's global head of equity capital markets, the U.S. has seen a solid start, Europe is on the rebound, and the Middle East is poised for activity post-Eid.

Recent IPOs have seen mixed reactions from the market. Shares of Reddit and Astera Labs experienced significant gains, driven by investor interest in artificial intelligence. Galderma, representing Europe's largest IPO since Porsche in September 2022, also enjoyed a strong debut. In contrast, German perfume retailer Douglas saw its shares tumble upon listing. The challenge appears more pronounced for mid-cap companies, which are finding it increasingly difficult to go public.

Investors are looking for consistent returns from IPOs before committing more capital, highlighting the need for a series of successful deals. Tom Swerling, Barclays' global ECM head, emphasizes the importance of performance and investor returns in the next set of transactions for the IPO market to fully recover.

Despite some setbacks, the outlook for IPOs remains positive, with expectations of more deals materializing this year. The U.S. election is likely to narrow the IPO window in the latter half of the year, yet quality IPOs are anticipated post-Easter. Companies such as CVC Capital Partners, Golden Goose, and cybersecurity startup Rubrik are gearing up for public listings in the near future.

Public share sales are set to dominate the market activity in the upcoming months, with companies leveraging high stock prices to raise capital. Notable sales include those by Haleon, Keurig Dr Pepper, and the London Stock Exchange Group, totaling $97.4 billion. Additionally, the potential sale of further shares in Saudi Aramco could significantly impact Saudi Arabia's economic diversification efforts.

European nations like Germany, Greece, and Italy are also exploring block trades to offload stakes in banks and utilities, keeping bankers engaged as the IPO market regains its footing.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.