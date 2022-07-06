Jul 06, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Sven Borho - Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Portfolio Manager



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Sven Borho, I'm portfolio manager of the Worldwide Healthcare Trust. And on behalf of OrbiMed, I want to welcome all of our shareholders, stakeholders, and most importantly, all our friends here. And it's really great to be here. Seeing so many familiar faces over the years -- was really sad to miss that personal contact with our shareholders over the past two years.



Now I have been calling for the end of the pandemic, I think, on our Zoom meetings for two years in a row. And I was wrong, I think, those two years. But what I was right about was that our sector, healthcare industry, has really been the key driver behind bringing this pandemic to an end.



What I think our industry, what the Healthcare Trust invested in, what they have contributed here has been tremendous -- with the vaccines, with the therapeutic antivirals, with all of the diagnostics. So I'm really proud of each of our sector. Really proud to be investing into this sector. And I hope this is the last time I have to mention