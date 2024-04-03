Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $144.87, Extra Space Storage Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 3.14%, marked against a three-month change of -8.88%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Extra Space Storage Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, and a solid GF Value rank, Extra Space Storage Inc demonstrates a strong potential for outperformance. GuruFocus assigned Extra Space Storage Inc the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Extra Space Storage Inc's Business

Extra Space Storage Inc, with a market cap of $30.65 billion and sales of $2.56 billion, operates with an impressive operating margin of 48.31%. As a fully integrated real estate investment trust, it owns, operates, and manages almost 3,700 self-storage properties in 42 states, offering over 280 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Approximately half of these properties are wholly owned, with the remainder being owned through joint ventures or managed by Extra Space Storage Inc in exchange for a management fee.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank showcases Extra Space Storage Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, with figures such as 72.07% in 2019, 71.46% in 2020, 74.76% in 2021, 75.63% in 2022, and 73.80% in 2023. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. Additionally, Extra Space Storage Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Extra Space Storage Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 13.1%, which outperforms better than 83.08% of 662 companies in the REITs industry. Moreover, Extra Space Storage Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 14.4, and the rate over the past five years is 13. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Extra Space Storage Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. With a comprehensive understanding of the company's financial health and growth prospects, Extra Space Storage Inc stands out as a compelling investment choice for those seeking market outperformance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.